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IDF STRIKES: Israeli Forces Hit Hezbollah Targets After Ceasefire Violation in Southern Lebanon

The IDF says it carried out precision airstrikes on approximately 10 Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah attacked Israeli forces, in what the military described as another violation of the ceasefire agreement.

In a separate overnight operation, IDF troops identified Hezbollah terrorists transporting weapons by truck near the security zone. The Israeli Air Force struck the vehicle, with secondary explosions indicating it was carrying munitions, according to the IDF.

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