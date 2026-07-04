IRAN UNCERTAINTY: Report Says Khamenei’s Absence Fuels Questions Over Leadership Stability



Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s prolonged absence from public view has raised questions inside Iran’s political establishment about the long-term stability of his leadership, according to NYT.

His biggest test came during talks with the U.S., when he hesitated to approve the preliminary ceasefire agreement. President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that Iran’s economy was in critical condition, the U.S. naval blockade was crippling the country, and he would resign if the deal were rejected.

Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati also warned that Iran could face a severe budget crisis and run out of key food and medical supplies by the end of August if the blockade continued. Those warnings helped convince Khamenei to back the agreement, which was approved by the Supreme National Security Council in a 12–1 vote.