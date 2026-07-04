Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IRAN UNCERTAINTY: Report Says Khamenei’s Absence Fuels Questions Over Leadership Stability


Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s prolonged absence from public view has raised questions inside Iran’s political establishment about the long-term stability of his leadership, according to NYT.

His biggest test came during talks with the U.S., when he hesitated to approve the preliminary ceasefire agreement. President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that Iran’s economy was in critical condition, the U.S. naval blockade was crippling the country, and he would resign if the deal were rejected.

Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati also warned that Iran could face a severe budget crisis and run out of key food and medical supplies by the end of August if the blockade continued. Those warnings helped convince Khamenei to back the agreement, which was approved by the Supreme National Security Council in a 12–1 vote.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Netanyahu and Trump Speak, Agree To Meet In The US

WIMP: Iran’s Top General Reappears After Months Underground At Khamenei Funeral

POLITICAL SHAKEUP: Yuli Edelstein Leaves Likud, Says He Is Embarking On A “New Political Path”

Chareidi American Indicted For Spying For Iran, Paid In Cryptocurrency

GOOD RIDDANCE: Tucker Carlson Says He’s Launching New Political Party After Split With Trump, GOP

Herzog Visits U.S. Embassy, Delivers Letter To Trump For America’s 250th Independence Day

Poll: Netanyahu, Likud Maintain Lead; Right-Wing Bloc Holds Majority

RIFT WITH WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia Moves Closer To Iran, Helps Derail U.S. Hormuz Plan

Iranian Jewish Community to Attend Khamenei Funeral, Sends Letter to Mojtaba Khamenei

UNDER THE RADAR: Iran Funding Goods Entering Gaza As Hamas Works To Rebuild, IDF Officials Say