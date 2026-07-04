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TÜRKİYE TESTS: TAYFUN Ballistic Missile Destroys Moving Sea Target at Hypersonic Speed

Türkiye has successfully tested its TAYFUN Block-3 ballistic missile against a moving unmanned surface vessel, with ROKETSAN saying the missile hit the target with a live warhead at hypersonic speed.

The roughly 7-meter target, meant to simulate a small fishing boat, was destroyed with what the company described as “surgical precision.” The test marked a first for Türkiye’s domestic missile program, with the TAYFUN Block-3 becoming the country’s first ballistic missile equipped with a terminal seeker head capable of striking a moving ship at sea.

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