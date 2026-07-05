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NYC FLOOD ALERT: Mayor Mamdani Activates Emergency Plan Ahead of Heavy Rain and Flash Flood Threat


⚠️ New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has activated its Flash Flood Emergency Plan and issued a travel advisory from tonight through Tuesday morning as heavy rain and possible flash flooding are expected, with the greatest risk during the morning commute.

Residents are being urged to limit travel, avoid walking or driving through floodwaters, and move to higher ground if flooding begins, especially those living in basement apartments. City crews are also clearing catch basins, monitoring flood-prone areas, and preparing emergency response teams.

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