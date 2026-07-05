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FORMER CDC OFFICIAL: RFK Jr. Has Caused “Irreparable Harm” to Public Health, Trust in CDC

Dr. Deb Houry, the CDC’s former chief medical officer, says HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has caused “a lot of irreparable harm” to public health, warning that trust in the CDC is eroding as more states move away from using the agency’s childhood vaccine recommendations as a benchmark.

“When states are removing links to the CDC website and following other medical organizations, I don’t know how you build back that trust overnight.”

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