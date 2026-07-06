RUSSIAN BANKING CRISIS? Reuters: War Costs, Bad Loans, And Sanctions Push Financial System Toward Breaking Point

Russian banks are facing a growing risk of a full-blown crisis as war costs, bad loans and new sanctions pile pressure on the financial system, according to a Reuters report. A European intelligence assessment warns Russian banks are masking deep vulnerabilities while propping up the wartime economy. The report says 10% of corporate loans are now considered doubtful, non-performing mortgage ratios could reach 15% this year, and the EU is weighing sanctions on nearly 90 more banks that would push the blacklist past 100 lenders.