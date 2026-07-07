Trump Administration Accused of Sharing Iranian Asylum Seeker Data With Tehran



A lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges the Trump administration illegally shared confidential information about Iranian asylum seekers with the Iranian government, potentially exposing them to danger and violating U.S. asylum protections.

The suit claims U.S. officials passed along sensitive details about Iranian migrants in ICE custody including information tied to their asylum claims as part of deportation coordination with Tehran. The complaint says that in some cases the information included claims of persecution for converting to Christianity, support for the “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests, or opposition to the Iranian regime.