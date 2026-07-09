WILLIAMSBURG ASSIST: Chaveirim Volunteers Help NYPD Officers After Patrol Vehicle Tire Failure

WILLIAMSBURG: During an emergency response, an NYPD 79th Precinct patrol vehicle suffered a tire failure and requested assistance from Chaveirim of Williamsburg. Volunteers quickly responded to the scene and helped the officers get back on the road.
WILLIAMSBURG: During an emergency response, an NYPD 79th Precinct patrol vehicle suffered a tire failure and requested assistance from Chaveirim of Williamsburg. Volunteers quickly responded to the scene and helped the officers get back on the road.
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