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WILLIAMSBURG ASSIST: Chaveirim Volunteers Help NYPD Officers After Patrol Vehicle Tire Failure


WILLIAMSBURG: During an emergency response, an NYPD 79th Precinct patrol vehicle suffered a tire failure and requested assistance from Chaveirim of Williamsburg. Volunteers quickly responded to the scene and helped the officers get back on the road.

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