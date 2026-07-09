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WHITE HOUSE MEETING: Trump Huddles With National Security Team As Iran Crisis Deepens


President Trump met with top national security advisers Thursday to discuss the escalating tensions with Iran and the path forward, Axios reports.

A U.S. official said the administration remains committed to finding a resolution and that technical-level nuclear talks are continuing, but added that Iran’s attacks on commercial vessels were “acts of terrorism” and violated the performance-based U.S.-Iran MoU.

Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia also held multiple calls with U.S. and Iranian officials Wednesday in an effort to de-escalate the crisis.

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