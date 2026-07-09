QATAR SCALES BACK: LNG Operations Reduced After Tanker Hit Near Strait Of Hormuz



Qatar has paused plans to boost LNG production at Ras Laffan after one of its tankers was hit in the Strait of Hormuz, with QatarEnergy now keeping operations at minimum safety levels and cutting the number of vessels scheduled to dock, Bloomberg reports.

The move comes after attacks on multiple ships near Hormuz and two straight days of U.S. strikes on Iran. Bloomberg says several empty LNG vessels are waiting offshore near Ras Laffan to load, while exports continue for now under tighter safety measures.