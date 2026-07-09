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META’S AI PUSH: Report Says Company To Begin Producing First In-House AI Chip In September


Meta plans to begin manufacturing its first in-house AI chip, codenamed Iris, in September as part of a broader push to expand the computing power behind its AI systems, according to a Reuters report. The company is targeting 7 gigawatts of computing capacity this year and 14 gigawatts next year, with the new chip expected to help reduce its reliance on outside suppliers like Nvidia and AMD.

As part of that buildout, Meta has lined up long-term deals for memory, storage and fiber-optic equipment, including with Samsung, SanDisk and Sumitomo Electric.

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