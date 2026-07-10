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WHITE HOUSE SECURITY: Trump Administration Weighing Permanent Fencing Around White House Grounds


The Trump administration is considering installing permanent security fencing along parts of Pennsylvania Avenue and around Lafayette Square near the White House, CBS News reports. The proposal is aimed at improving security while eliminating the need to repeatedly install and remove temporary barriers for special events.

The plan is still under review and has not yet been approved by President Trump. It is also unclear whether Trump could oppose the fencing because it would affect the prominent public view of the White House from Pennsylvania Avenue.

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