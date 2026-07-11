HORMUZ PROPOSAL: Oman Drafts Two-Corridor Shipping Plan as Iran Seeks Approval From Tehran



Oman has drafted a proposal to manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz using two separately controlled maritime corridors following talks with Iran in Muscat, according to CNN.

Under the proposal, which has not yet been finalized, the southern corridor through Omani territorial waters would remain open to normal international shipping, while vessels using the northern corridor through Iranian territorial waters would require prior approval from Tehran but would not be charged transit fees. According to Barak Ravid, the Iranian delegation was unable to secure approval for the proposal during the Muscat talks and returned to Tehran for further internal discussions.