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Seven Children Just Lost Their Father


Baruch Dayan HaEmes: The passing of Rabbi Yaakov Ben Shlomo, zt”l has left a family shattered. His widow is now left to raise seven children alone while facing an overwhelming financial burden. He was a devoted husband and father whose life centered on his family and Torah.

The financial burden is immense, and the family urgently needs help covering basic necessities. Every donation helps put food on the table, pay household bills, and provide stability for these seven children.

DONATE HERE: https://thechesedfund.com/vaad-ha-rabbanim/seven-children-just-lost-their-father?aff=LB

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