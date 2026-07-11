SENATE DEMOCRATS: Lawmakers Seek Hearings on Trump’s Crypto Holdings and Foreign Investor Ties



Senate Democrats want hearings on Trump’s crypto holdings and foreign investors

•⁠ ⁠Five ranking Senate Democrats called for hearings into whether President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency holdings pose national security risks.

•⁠ ⁠Their concerns center on World Liberty Financial, a Trump family-affiliated crypto venture with unidentified investors and a reported 49% stake held by a group linked to the United Arab Emirates.

•⁠ ⁠Trump reported at least $2.24 billion in 2025 revenue, including hundreds of millions of dollars in income related to crypto.

•⁠ ⁠Republicans control the committees that could lead investigations.