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🚨BREAKING: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham Dies Following Brief Illness

The office of Senator Lindsey Graham has announced that U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away Saturday evening following a brief and sudden illness. His family said they appreciate the prayers and asked for privacy during this difficult time.

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