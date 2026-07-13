SCHUMER: Pass Lindsey Graham’s Russia Sanctions Bill “In Honor of Lindsey”

Sen. Schumer calls for the passage of Sen. Lindsey Graham-led sanctions package: I urge Senator Thune, in honor of Lindsey, to put the Russia sanctions bill on the floor immediately… it will pass overwhelmingly and help our allies in Ukraine.”
Sen. Schumer calls for the passage of Sen. Lindsey Graham-led sanctions package: I urge Senator Thune, in honor of Lindsey, to put the Russia sanctions bill on the floor immediately… it will pass overwhelmingly and help our allies in Ukraine.”
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