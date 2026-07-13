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SCHUMER: Pass Lindsey Graham’s Russia Sanctions Bill “In Honor of Lindsey”

Sen. Schumer calls for the passage of Sen. Lindsey Graham-led sanctions package: I urge Senator Thune, in honor of Lindsey, to put the Russia sanctions bill on the floor immediately… it will pass overwhelmingly and help our allies in Ukraine.”

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