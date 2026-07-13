TRUCKING RULES: Sec. Duffy Says Non-Citizens Who Can’t Pass English Tests Shouldn’t Drive Commercial Vehicles

Sec. Duffy: It’s common sense. English language, English tests, American citizens drive on American roads. If you can’t come into the country properly and you’re not a citizen, you should not be driving a commercial vehicle.
Sec. Duffy: It’s common sense. English language, English tests, American citizens drive on American roads. If you can’t come into the country properly and you’re not a citizen, you should not be driving a commercial vehicle.
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“common sense” is usually neither.