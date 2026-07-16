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CIA RELEASE: Ratcliffe Declassifies Intelligence On Venezuela Voting Systems And China’s 2020 Election Activities


CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the CIA has declassified documents as part of President Trump’s transparency initiative, saying they include intelligence reporting that Venezuela developed capabilities to manipulate electronic voting systems and that the newly released documents provide further insight into China’s efforts to influence the 2020 election. Ratcliffe said the disclosures are intended to strengthen public confidence in U.S. elections and ensure the security and integrity of the nation’s election system.

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