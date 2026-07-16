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BREAKING: CENTCOM Announces Sixth Consecutive Night of U.S. Strikes Against Iran

U.S. Central Command announced it completed another major wave of strikes against Iran at 9:40 p.m. ET, with U.S. fighter jets, drones, and warships striking dozens of Iranian military targets, including coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities. CENTCOM said the operation marked the sixth consecutive night of U.S. strikes against Iran and was carried out to further degrade Iran’s military capabilities and hold Tehran accountable for recent attacks on commercial shipping.

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