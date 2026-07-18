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SUSPECTED TERROR ARSON: Massive Wildfire Devastates Havat Gilad, Destroying 13 Homes and Forcing Full Evacuation

SUSPECTED TERROR ARSON: A massive wildfire tore through the yishuv of Havat Gilad in the Shomron on Shabbos after spreading from the direction of Kedumim, forcing the evacuation of all residents.

Dozens of firefighting crews, assisted by firefighting aircraft, battled the blaze for hours. Two firefighters were injured during the operation, one moderately and the other lightly.

At least 13 homes, a garage, and a lumber storage facility were destroyed.

Footage from the scene shows residents making Havdalah outside a lumber warehouse worth millions of shekels as it is engulfed in flames.

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