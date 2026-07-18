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ANTISEMITIC ATTACK: Six Israelis Assaulted by Armed Gang at Mongolia Campsite, One Suffers Broken Jaw


Six Israeli travelers were attacked at a campsite in northern Mongolia by a group of Kazakh Muslims who allegedly shouted antisemitic slurs, including “Heil Hitler” and “Get out of here,” Kan News reported.

The group, three men and three women traveling by campervan, was preparing for the night when the attackers allegedly assaulted them with knives and axes. One Israeli suffered a broken jaw, while the others managed to fight off the attackers.

The group escaped with the help of a local driver and later left Mongolia after receiving assistance from Israel’s embassy in China, which also oversees relations with Mongolia.

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