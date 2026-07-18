NUCLEAR DEAL: Trump Administration Weighs Allowing Saudi Arabia to Enrich Uranium Under Draft Agreement



The Trump administration has tentatively agreed to allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium for its civilian nuclear program under a draft agreement awaiting President Trump’s signature, CNN reports.

The proposal would permit limited domestic uranium enrichment but would not require Saudi Arabia to adopt the IAEA’s strictest inspection regime. Critics warn it could give Riyadh a pathway to developing nuclear weapons.

The agreement has not yet been sent to Congress, with approval delayed by the war with Iran and expected bipartisan opposition.