Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NUCLEAR DEAL: Trump Administration Weighs Allowing Saudi Arabia to Enrich Uranium Under Draft Agreement


The Trump administration has tentatively agreed to allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium for its civilian nuclear program under a draft agreement awaiting President Trump’s signature, CNN reports.

The proposal would permit limited domestic uranium enrichment but would not require Saudi Arabia to adopt the IAEA’s strictest inspection regime. Critics warn it could give Riyadh a pathway to developing nuclear weapons.

The agreement has not yet been sent to Congress, with approval delayed by the war with Iran and expected bipartisan opposition.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

2 U.S. Soldiers Are Dead And 1 Is Missing After Iranian Attacks On A Base In Jordan

BDE: Petira of Rebbetzin Shulamis Schiff A”H, Daughter of Rav Shraga Feivel Mendlowitz Zt”l

STUCK FOR SHABBOS: Israir Flight Canceled After Airport Service Vehicle Damages Plane In London

Israel Tax Authority Freezes War Compensation Claims For Bnei Brak Residents After Inspectors Attacked

Israelis Brutally Assaulted In Montenegro After Saying They Were From Israel

CROCODILE PILOT: Israel Advances Plan to Use Crocodiles Outside Security Prisons

IRAN WARNS: “Waiting Period Is Over” As Tehran Orders Hezbollah To Prepare For Major Regional War

🚨U.S. ESCALATES STRIKES: Bridges, Airport, and Infrastructure Hit Across Southern Iran

KNESSET DISSOLVED: Israel Officially Heads To Elections After Late-Night Political Drama

WHO’S IN CHARGE? Israeli Security Officials Raise Questions About Iran’s Supreme Leader