LETTUCE RECALL: Taylor Farms Pulls Iceberg Lettuce in 27 States Over Cyclospora Risk



Taylor Farms recalls iceberg lettuce in 27 states due to cyclosporiasis outbreak

•⁠ ⁠Taylor Farms is voluntarily recalling iceberg lettuce in 27 states because of possible contamination with cyclosporiasis.

•⁠ ⁠Before the recall, Taco Bell removed the lettuce from its restaurants.

•⁠ ⁠Walmart said it has “removed four bagged iceberg lettuce salad products from select locations as a precaution after receiving notice from our supplier.”

•⁠ ⁠The FDA said that people who are infected by the Cyclospora parasite may experience flu-like symptoms.