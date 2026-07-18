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LETTUCE RECALL: Taylor Farms Pulls Iceberg Lettuce in 27 States Over Cyclospora Risk


Taylor Farms recalls iceberg lettuce in 27 states due to cyclosporiasis outbreak

•⁠ ⁠Taylor Farms is voluntarily recalling iceberg lettuce in 27 states because of possible contamination with cyclosporiasis.

•⁠ ⁠Before the recall, Taco Bell removed the lettuce from its restaurants.

•⁠ ⁠Walmart said it has “removed four bagged iceberg lettuce salad products from select locations as a precaution after receiving notice from our supplier.”

•⁠ ⁠The FDA said that people who are infected by the Cyclospora parasite may experience flu-like symptoms.

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