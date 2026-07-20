NEW STRIKES: CENTCOM Hits Iranian Military Targets To Protect Strait Shipping

CENTCOM carried out another round of strikes against Iran at 9 p.m. ET on July 20. The operation targeted Iranian military command centers, maritime assets, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems to reduce Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Commercial vessel traffic through the strategic waterway continues. Since early May, CENTCOM has helped support the safe transit of about 900 commercial vessels carrying approximately 450 million barrels of crude oil. U.S. forces remain prepared to respond to threats against civilian mariners and protect freedom of navigation through the strait.