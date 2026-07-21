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URGENT PLEA FROM THE ROSH YESHIVA

Receive the heartfelt brachos of Rav Elya Ber Wachtfogel shlit”a, who blesses every donor with great yeshuos, both materially and spiritually, together with good health, long life, and abundant nachas from their children and grandchildren.

A respected Talmid Chacham who dedicated his entire life to Torah and chesed has been overwhelmed by a devastating medical crisis and enormous financial burdens.

DONATE HERE: https://thechesedfund.com/vaad-ha-rabbanim/a-lifelong-talmid-chacham-needs-our-help?aff=lb

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