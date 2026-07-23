Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF DISCIPLINE: Reservist Faces Action After Posting Pro-Smotrich Video From Gaza

The IDF will discipline a reservist serving in Gaza after he posted a video in uniform supporting Minister Bezalel Smotrich, saying: “We are here on the ground, preparing the area for settlement — Eli Sinai, Dugit. For the reservists, for security, for settlement — yes to Smotrich.”

The IDF said the soldier’s conduct was in complete violation of military orders, which prohibit political statements by active-duty and reserve soldiers, particularly while in uniform. The reservist will face disciplinary proceedings shortly.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

ALL BARK, NO BACKBONE: Mamdani Ignored Warnings, Threatened Netanyahu — Then Folded When Reality Hit

IRAN AT THE BRINK: Trump Weighs Massive Escalation As U.S. Intelligence Warns New Leader May Pursue Nuclear Bomb

GOOD RIDDANCE: ICC Prosecutor Who Targeted Netanyahu And Gallant Becomes First Ever Fired From Office

PROTECTION RACKET: Pakistan Army Chief Used Secret Oil Venture To Shield Saudi Arabia From Iran

IRAN THREAT: IRGC Urges Public To Report Locations Of U.S. Troops

NUCLEAR DEAL: Trump Freezes Saudi Agreement Pending Abraham Accords

PATIENCE WEARING THIN: Trump Grows Skeptical Of Diplomacy As Iran War Drags On

Op-Ed: The Mamdani Mask Is Off: Two Minutes That Revealed Everything

MIRACLE RESCUE: Missing 4-Year-Old Found Alive After Massive Search

MISSING 4-YEAR-OLD YUVAL KOGAN: Search Effort Intensifies With New Maritime Resources