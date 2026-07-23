IDF DISCIPLINE: Reservist Faces Action After Posting Pro-Smotrich Video From Gaza

The IDF will discipline a reservist serving in Gaza after he posted a video in uniform supporting Minister Bezalel Smotrich, saying: “We are here on the ground, preparing the area for settlement — Eli Sinai, Dugit. For the reservists, for security, for settlement — yes to Smotrich.”

The IDF said the soldier’s conduct was in complete violation of military orders, which prohibit political statements by active-duty and reserve soldiers, particularly while in uniform. The reservist will face disciplinary proceedings shortly.