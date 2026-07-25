TARIFF CHALLENGE: Trump Sued Hours After New Tariffs Take Effect



Trump sued hours after new tariffs take effect, as experts say they may not hold up

•⁠ ⁠The Trump administration imposed new tariffs on goods from more than 80 countries, alleging they have failed to effectively prohibit the use of forced labor practices.

•⁠ ⁠The new tariffs were brought under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which has been used extensively — but some experts say Trump’s use of the law could be blocked in court.

•⁠ ⁠Two small businesses sued Trump and his administration hours after the new tariffs took effect.