MILITARY RESPONSE: Saudi Arabia Strikes Houthi Targets After Red Sea Shipping Attacks

Saudi military strikes Houthi targets in Yemen after the Iran-backed militia attacked Red Sea shipping
• The Saudi strikes “focused solely on legitimate military targets” used by Houthis to attack shipping in the Red Sea, a Saudi military spokesperson said.
• Air defenses in Saudi Arabia reportedly intercepted two ballistic missiles from Yemen.
• The Iran-backed Houthis claimed to have attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea earlier in the week.
• On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would hold Iran responsible for further attacks by the Houthis.