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MILITARY RESPONSE: Saudi Arabia Strikes Houthi Targets After Red Sea Shipping Attacks


Saudi military strikes Houthi targets in Yemen after the Iran-backed militia attacked Red Sea shipping

•⁠ ⁠The Saudi strikes “focused solely on legitimate military targets” used by Houthis to attack shipping in the Red Sea, a Saudi military spokesperson said.

•⁠ ⁠Air defenses in Saudi Arabia reportedly intercepted two ballistic missiles from Yemen.

•⁠ ⁠The Iran-backed Houthis claimed to have attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea earlier in the week.

•⁠ ⁠On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would hold Iran responsible for further attacks by the Houthis.

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