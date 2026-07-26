Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Power Outage Leaves Nearly 2,000 NYSEG Customers Without Electricity in Sullivan County

Nearly 2,000 NYSEG customers in the Swan Lake, Parksville, Liberty, and Livingston Manor areas are without electricity due to an unknown cause. NYSEG crews are responding, with power currently estimated to be restored by approximately 12:00 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

GAZA FORCE APPROVED: Security Cabinet Backs Multinational Deployment

GULF FRUSTRATION: Saudi Source Says Iran Is “Playing” President Trump

GROUND ZERO: Hundreds of 9/11 Families Urge NYC Mayor Mamdani Be Barred From Memorial Ceremony

BEHIND THE SCENES: Footage Reveals Graham’s Push for Tougher Action Against Iran

LIFE IN IRAN: Citizens Say Daily Survival Has Replaced Hope for the Future

ROMANIA OPERATION: ZAKA Completes Rescue and Reburial of Hundreds of Jewish Remains

NETANYAHU URGED RESTRAINT: Report Says PM Convinced Lindsey Graham Not to Push Trump for Lebanon Strikes

META Admits It “Sometimes Makes Mistakes” After Wave Of WhatsApp Account Suspensions In Israel

DIPLOMATIC OPENING: Iran Signals Readiness to Resume Talks, Sets Conditions

109 Years Later: Missing Jewish Canadian Soldier Finally Laid To Rest In Jewish Burial