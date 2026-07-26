Power Outage Leaves Nearly 2,000 NYSEG Customers Without Electricity in Sullivan County

Nearly 2,000 NYSEG customers in the Swan Lake, Parksville, Liberty, and Livingston Manor areas are without electricity due to an unknown cause. NYSEG crews are responding, with power currently estimated to be restored by approximately 12:00 a.m.
Nearly 2,000 NYSEG customers in the Swan Lake, Parksville, Liberty, and Livingston Manor areas are without electricity due to an unknown cause. NYSEG crews are responding, with power currently estimated to be restored by approximately 12:00 a.m.
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