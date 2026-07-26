PHOTOS VIDEO: Bochurim Recover Burned Seforim and Tefillin After Devastating Fire at Haditch Near Baal HaTanya’s Tzion

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Bachurim who traveled to Haditch, Ukraine, to serve as counselors at Machane Shuva under the leadership of Rabbi Bleich returned Sunday to the site of Friday night’s devastating fire, carefully recovering burned seforim, tefillin, and other tashmishei kedusha for proper genizah. The fire destroyed the main shul and much of the complex near the Baal HaTanya’s tzion just hours after the group spent Friday night there. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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