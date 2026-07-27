MILITARY CONTRACT: Ford Joins Competition To Build U.S. Army’s Next-Generation Tactical Truck



Ford has joined the competition to build the U.S. Army’s newest tactical truck, a pickup designed to function as a mobile power bank on wheels, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Ford secured a Defense Department contract to develop three prototypes based on its F-Series Super Duty pickups. The company is competing against General Motors, which has already developed and tested its own version of the vehicle.

Ford said it looks forward to delivering “several incredibly capable vehicle prototypes” demonstrating the value it can provide to the Army and its soldiers.