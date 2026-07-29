🚨BREAKING UPDATE: Shomrim, NYPD Capture Boro Park Chase Suspects, Recover Stolen Merchandise

Two suspects who used stolen credit cards to purchase electronics from multiple stores and stole Apple AirPods led police on a dangerous chase through Boro Park after they were confronted. During the pursuit, they nearly struck pedestrians, NYPD officers, Shomrim volunteers, and bystanders while crashing into several vehicles. Thanks to the outstanding work of Shomrim volunteers from multiple neighborhoods and the NYPD, both suspects were arrested a short time ago in Brownsville. The suspect vehicle was recovered, along with the stolen merchandise.

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