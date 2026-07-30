BREAKTHROUGH AGREEMENT: Trump Announces Deal For Complete Disarmament Of Hamas In Gaza



President Trump announced that the Board of Peace has reached an agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza.

Under the agreement, Gaza will be governed by a new Palestinian government working with the Board of Peace. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw in phases, while an international stabilization force and a new Palestinian police force assume responsibility for security.

Trump thanked Egypt, Qatar and Turkey for their mediation efforts and said Gaza will never again be allowed to serve as a base for terrorist attacks.