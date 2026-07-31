ELIMINATED TERRORIST: IDF Kills Hamas Deputy Commander Who Held Hostages At Al-Shifa Hospital And Took Part In Oct. 7



The IDF and Shin Bet eliminated Hamas deputy cell commander Abd al-Rahim Abd al-Hay Youssef Kardi in Gaza City on Thursday. Kardi simultaneously worked as a doctor at Al-Shifa Hospital and infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre.

According to the IDF, Kardi was involved in holding hostage Romi Gonen in Gaza City and at Al-Shifa Hospital, and later held the body of Corporal Noa Marciano following her murder until Israeli forces recovered it. He continued advancing attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and was eliminated in an aerial strike.