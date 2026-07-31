Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

ELIMINATED TERRORIST: IDF Kills Hamas Deputy Commander Who Held Hostages At Al-Shifa Hospital And Took Part In Oct. 7


The IDF and Shin Bet eliminated Hamas deputy cell commander Abd al-Rahim Abd al-Hay Youssef Kardi in Gaza City on Thursday. Kardi simultaneously worked as a doctor at Al-Shifa Hospital and infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre.

According to the IDF, Kardi was involved in holding hostage Romi Gonen in Gaza City and at Al-Shifa Hospital, and later held the body of Corporal Noa Marciano following her murder until Israeli forces recovered it. He continued advancing attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and was eliminated in an aerial strike.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

THE KING REIGNS: MBD Draws Thousands As Historic Israel Concert Tour Continues [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

AMERICA’S FINEST: Senior Federal, State, And Local Law Enforcement Leaders Honored At Seventh Annual Jewish Community Event {PHOTOS & VIDEOS}

HUNT FOR KHAMENEI: CIA And Mossad Race To Locate Iran’s Elusive Supreme Leader

LEFT-WING MELTDOWN: Democrats Candidates Blast Yair Golan For Calling Havat Gilad Attack “Terror” And Saying “Judea And Samaria”

MAILBAG: I Couldn’t Believe What I Saw At Camp Pickup Today

BORO PARK: Shomrim, NYPD End Fraud Spree, Arrest Two Suspects Following Reckless Escape

HISTORIC AGREEMENT: Trump Announces Full Disarmament Deal For Hamas And All Armed Terrorist Groups In Gaza

HEZBOLLAH TUNNELS DESTROYED: IDF Uses 700 Tons Of Explosives Beneath Beaufort Ridge⁴

TRUMP WEIGHS NEXT MOVE: Israel Prepares For Wider U.S. Campaign Against Iran

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Evyatar David Speaks Out For First Time Since Captivity