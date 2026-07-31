TRUMP WARNS: Trump Says U.S. Faces Worse Than Spain If Republicans Lose Elections

Trump on Spain: It looks like an invasion of a country… and that same thing is going to happen to us if the Republicans don’t get elected, except worse… If we’re not in office, our country will be invaded at levels that make Spain look small time.
Trump on Spain: It looks like an invasion of a country… and that same thing is going to happen to us if the Republicans don’t get elected, except worse… If we’re not in office, our country will be invaded at levels that make Spain look small time.
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