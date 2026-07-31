Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TRUMP WARNS: Trump Says U.S. Faces Worse Than Spain If Republicans Lose Elections

Trump on Spain: It looks like an invasion of a country… and that same thing is going to happen to us if the Republicans don’t get elected, except worse… If we’re not in office, our country will be invaded at levels that make Spain look small time.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

THE KING REIGNS: MBD Draws Thousands As Historic Israel Concert Tour Continues [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

AMERICA’S FINEST: Senior Federal, State, And Local Law Enforcement Leaders Honored At Seventh Annual Jewish Community Event {PHOTOS & VIDEOS}

HUNT FOR KHAMENEI: CIA And Mossad Race To Locate Iran’s Elusive Supreme Leader

LEFT-WING MELTDOWN: Democrats Candidates Blast Yair Golan For Calling Havat Gilad Attack “Terror” And Saying “Judea And Samaria”

MAILBAG: I Couldn’t Believe What I Saw At Camp Pickup Today

BORO PARK: Shomrim, NYPD End Fraud Spree, Arrest Two Suspects Following Reckless Escape

HISTORIC AGREEMENT: Trump Announces Full Disarmament Deal For Hamas And All Armed Terrorist Groups In Gaza

HEZBOLLAH TUNNELS DESTROYED: IDF Uses 700 Tons Of Explosives Beneath Beaufort Ridge⁴

TRUMP WEIGHS NEXT MOVE: Israel Prepares For Wider U.S. Campaign Against Iran

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Evyatar David Speaks Out For First Time Since Captivity