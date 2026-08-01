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TRUMP MEDIA: New Paid Data Service Goes Live With Real-Time Access To Trump’s Truth Social Posts


Trump Media’s new paid data service goes live, giving clients faster access to Trump’s posts

•⁠ ⁠Trump Media and Technology Group’s launched its new paid data service on Aug. 1, providing faster access to Truth Social posts from President Donald Trump and other top accounts on the platform.

•⁠ ⁠The new API is designed to give firms “a direct, licensed, real-time feed of the platform’s most market-moving Truths.”

•⁠ ⁠The launch comes after Democratic Senators Adam Schiff and Elizabeth Warren took aim at the new service, urging the SEC to investigate whether the company is violating the law.

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