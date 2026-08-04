CAPITOL HILL: Sen. Rand Paul Says U.S. Is Worse Off After Iran War, Calls Conflict “A War Of Choice”

Sen. Rand Paul: This was a war of choice, and it wouldn’t have been my choice… they’ve militarized the strait. The strait has never been militarized… I think that really we, by any objective viewing, are worse off now than we were before the war.
Sen. Rand Paul: This was a war of choice, and it wouldn’t have been my choice… they’ve militarized the strait. The strait has never been militarized… I think that really we, by any objective viewing, are worse off now than we were before the war.
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