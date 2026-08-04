TRUMP MOVE: Administration Weighs Ban on Chinese Data Center Equipment in Critical U.S. Infrastructure

The Trump administration is drafting measures that could bar Chinese-made data center equipment, components and subcomponents from critical U.S. infrastructure and federal facilities, Reuters reported. The restrictions could apply even when the equipment is assembled outside China.

Officials are examining products that could secretly transmit data, install malware or provide remote access, including cooling fans, power meters, chips and fiber-optic equipment. China’s embassy said Beijing would take “all necessary measures” in response to any U.S. sanctions.