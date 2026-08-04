SENATE DEMANDS: Warren and Blumenthal Call on SEC to Investigate Trump Memecoin, CNN Reports

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal are demanding that the SEC investigate President Trump’s memecoin, alleging that it may have facilitated fraud or improper enrichment, CNN reported.

The token has fallen approximately 97% from its peak, and research cited by CNN found that nearly one million investors lost a combined $3.8 billion through June.

A blockchain intelligence firm said the project did not display the typical hallmarks of a “rug pull,” though it noted that early buyers and insiders profited while many later investors suffered losses.