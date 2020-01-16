YDH Combines Fun and Fundraising, Bringing Scratch 4 Chesed to Their Events





Yeshiva Derech Hatorah of Brooklyn, NY recently held a Scratch 4 Chesed campaign that can serve as a shining example of how to integrate fundraising into your day to day event.

Using a Scratch 4 Chesed campaign to raise funds for their school, the organizers incorporated the project into their ongoing event schedule and marketed it extensively, using the roll-ups, posters, and postcards provided by Scratch 4 Chesed.

The scratch cards themselves were displayed prominently at the events, and people were allowed to select their preferred card from the array. Volunteers made sure the process of participating was clear and made sure to answer any questions people had.

YDH incorporated Scratch 4 Chesed in several of their events, including a Bingo Night for their women’s organization, the “Siddur Play” when first graders received their first siddur, as well as at their annual Father/Son learning day. Multiple tickets were sold throughout these events.

For those who were unable to attend in person, Scratch 4 Chesed provided a complex digital solution to enable anyone, anywhere, to purchase a scratch card.

Individuals and families were encouraged to share their scratched results with the camera, providing social validation and group participation to help raise funds for a worthy cause!

