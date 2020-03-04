Last Chance! Get 75% Off At SCHI’s Auction Exclusively For YWN Readers, Our Biggest Discount Ever!

Sponsored Content





Purchase tickets at the SCHI auction and receive 75% off your order with NO minimum spend!

Use code 75OFF

SCHI, The School for Children with Hidden Intelligence in Lakewood, NJ, epitomizes the gold standard in services for special needs children. Providing panoply of innovative programs for hundreds of students, SCHI’s dedicated teachers and exceptional therapists treat every student as a unique gem.

Help raise the funds needed to allow SCHI to continue serving its growing student body. Visit www.schiauction.org and make a real difference!

We need your help and cannot thank you enough for your support!







