Urgent פדיון שבויים Campaign: A Good Lawyer Will Get Him Out, A Bad Lawyer Can Keep Him In!





Dear Friends.

As you well know, dealing with the federal government is always a very very tough fight, and it’s vital to have the best lawyer.

“A GOOD LAWYER WILL GET HIM OUT, A BAD LAWYER CAN KEEP HIM IN”

It’s up to us friends to do whatever it takes to help him.

We have a top top lawyer who’s ready to fight for this case, but she will only start after she gets paid ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS!

This whole fund is guided by renowned rabbanim who state that this case is true pidyon shavyim. We need to raise 100,000.00 by the end of this week. 100% of Your generous donation is going straight to pay the lawyer.

Please please help out as much as possible. In this זכות Hashem will help you will never ever know of such pain אמן.

Please Davin for יוסף שלמה בן גיטל חנה

Thanks so much And תזכו למצוות.

For any questions please call 845-502-1772

