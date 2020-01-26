We ❤ Our Kallahs

Sponsored Content





Yad Batya L’Kallah was founded in 1988, in memory of Batya Zakheim a”h, who died tragically a few short months after her wedding.

The organization is volunteer-based, with no overhead costs, therefore, every dollar that is donated goes directly towards sponsoring a package for a Kallah in need.

Presented in the most dignified manner, a Kallah receives many essentials needed to set up her new home, including Farberware pots & pans, Mikasa China, Corelle dinnerware, 2 sets of cutlery, toaster oven, linens, towels, quilts, and pillows.

But don’t take our word for it, read below what just one of over 21,000 recipients has said.

_Dear Yad Batya, _

_Thank you so much for doing so much Chesed for us before our wedding. You were so kind and generous and didn’t make us feel embarrassed at all. We learned so much about a selfless Chesed and not embarrassing people. _

_We want to donate to Yad Batya in the future and help other young couples who were in a similar place as us. All your hard work goes to such a special place. We will never forget the kindness, love and hope you showed us. May Hashem bless your organization and your families tenfold. _

_Sincerely, _

A very grateful couple

Join us at our 32nd Annual Benefit Auction on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020.

Featuring Shulem Lemmer (live!) and a delectable buffet of soups, salads, sushi, pastas, and desserts catered by BK Events.

Kingsway Jewish Center 2902 Kings Highway, Brooklyn. Auction viewing begins at 7pm.

For more information or to purchase auction tickets, please visit www.yadbatya.org







