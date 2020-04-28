TONIGHT LIVESTREAM: Azkarah in Memory of Rabbi Yaakov Perlow, the Novominsker Rebbe, Rosh Agudas Yisroel

Sponsored Content





TONIGHT, Tuesday, 4 Iyar, April 28, Agudath Israel of America will be hosting an Azkarah in memory of the Novominsker Rebbe, HaRav Yaakov Perlow Z’’TVKL, Rosh Agudas Yisroel, at 7:30 pm EDT.

We will be addressed by memebers of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah: HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky, Rosh HaYeshiva, Talmudical Yeshiva of Philadelphia; HaRav Aharon Feldman, Rosh HaYeshiva, Yeshivas Ner Yisroel of Baltimore; HaRav Yosef Frankel, Vyelipoler Rebbe; HaRav Elya Brudny, Rosh HaYeshiva, Mir Yeshiva. In addition, we will be addressed by the Rebbe’s son-in-law, HaRav Elisha Horowitz, Rav, Khal Agudas Achim, Lawrence; and the Novominsker Rebbe, HaRav Yehoshua Perlow.

The Azkarah will be chaired by Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, Executive Vice President of Agudath Israel of America.

Livestreamed here and at torahanytime.com/agudahlive

Call In #:

(774) 298-9022

(319) 527-4510

(857) 314-9244

USA 718-298-2077, Access Code: 52

Canada 647-797-0056, Acces Code: 52











