Now is the time to complete your college degree!

It's easier & more affordable than ever!

FAST

GREAT PRICES

INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED





What is Yesh Degree?

Yesh Degree assists Yeshiva students & Seminary girls complete the necessary courses needed to graduate with an undergraduate BA with a concentration in Business, Education or Psychology.





Guiding the students on which credits they need based off of credits already earned, Yesh Degree offers recognized accredited tests and courses to facilitate the graduation process.





Yesh Degree has helped hundreds of students graduate at their own pace, and at low cost.





How fast can I graduate?

With Yesh Degree, it’s totally up to you. We’ve had students finish in 4 MONTHS, while others earned their credits at their own pace, fitting it into their already busy schedules.

And now – with the upcoming Bein Hazmanim / Summer Break, you have 7 MORE WEEKS that you can get a jumpstart on finishing your degree!

How do I take the tests?

Yesh Degree is available to students ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD.

Our updated online testing centers are easy and accessible, allowing you to complete your degree – wherever you are.





How much does it cost?

Designed originally for Yeshiva students, Yesh Degree helps you maximize your investment at THE LOWEST COST.

You can complete your entire degree for as low as $6,600!

No hidden fees. Pay as you go options.

Just missing a few credits? No problem – we can help with that too.

Which kind of degree will I earn?

You can earn a regionally accredited Bachelors with the options of a concentration in various fields including Business, Education, Psychology and Religion.





Graduates receive a degree from Ana Mendez University, which is accredited by Middle States (the same agency that accredits Columbia University and Queens College).





Do graduate schools accept your degree?

YES!

Students can get accepted to top Master Programs in Business, Law, Psychology, Education, and Social Work, in the US, Canada and the UK.

As we work with a few different colleges, you can choose the degree that works best for you!

I have a lot of existing credits already. Can I use them?

Definitely!

We can use previous Yeshiva / Seminary or College / University credits to help you graduate asap!

What subjects are the tests on?

In addition to all the standard requirements and specialty classes for concentrations, you can take tests in Chumash, Gemara, Hebrew language, or loads more on Torah topics!

(Why study Ancient Chinese Music when you can earn credits for learning what you love?)

Can I speak with an Advisor or Counselor?

Absolutely!

Our knowledgeable and experienced counselors are available in real-time to respond to your questions. Our customer support is the best in the business!





