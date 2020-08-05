Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Sponsored Content





Israeli start-up Sonovia is celebrating new test results from the Microspectrum lab (Weipu Jishu) in Shanghai that show their Sonomask can neutralize over 90% of the coronavirus. This latest piece of news follow last month’s successful testing conducted at Austria’s HygCen medical lab.

The company’s chief technology officer said that the fabric, which can also be used in textiles for hospitals, protective equipment and clothing, will be able to neutralize almost 99% of the coronavirus.

Sonovia’s recent success is a prime example of jewish ingenuity during times of crises. As the covid-19 situation escalated, Sonovia’s CEO Yehoshua Hershcovici decided to use his years of experience in entrepreneurship and business management to manufacture the new masks that are able to combat the virus.

“Our initial goal was to prevent HAIs (hospital acquired infections) by creating a fabric that could be used to make anti-bacterial sheets and beddings. When the outbreak happened we already had years of research behind us, so the only thing left to do was designing the masks” Hershcovici says.

Dr. Jason Migdal, the company’s research and development strategist, says that the Sonomask offers superior protection when compared to the N95: “Those masks only filter the virus, and sends it back to the air where it deposit on the mask-surface. The Sonomask, however, neutralizes the virus and stops any further potential for danger. Furthermore, the fact that N95 are disposable means they ultimately cost a lot more while also having a major toll on the environment.

A comparison shows that the Sonomask beats the N95 in 3 main areas: functionality, Longevity, and Price.

Sonovia’s clients include German manufacturers Bruckner and Weber Ultrasonics, and hospitals in Germany and the United States. They are also conducting a pilot at Adler Plastic in Italy to use its fabric in vehicles and public transport.

Asaf Levy, Sonovia’s vice president for sales and operations, said Ernst & Young is preparing a valuation of the company. He is also in talks with U.S. and Asian investors regarding participation in the planned stock market offering.

Sonomask- the zinc coated anti-pathogen mask- is approved for distribution and sale in the U.S. by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and is available to purchase on the Sonovia online store.







