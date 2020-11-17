Video: Yosom from both parents getting married this Thursday!

Dear brothers and sisters,

Both my parents died and left me alone without financial or emotional support. My mother was in a horrible car accident and my father succumbed to cancer.

Hashem sent me my bashert and I will Beezras Hashem be married this Thursday.

I have no money to pay for my chasuna needs, not even for the minimum requirements!

Please my brothers soften your heart and donate generously to my fund.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

Your donation will allow me to build a bayis neeman beyisrael, and to start my life with menuchas hanefesh. Also, you will be helping a devoted yeshiva bochur, who dedicates himself to learning despite his difficulties.

Helping a yasom get married is a great mitzva. I have no doubt that Hashem will shower you with much bracha and hatzlacha in everything you accomplish.

Hashem listens to the tefilos of yesomim. I will daven for you on the day of my chasuna for your success.

Thank you.

-Meir

