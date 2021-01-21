Chizuk Torah and Mitzvos Effects Miracle Pardon

One year ago, a Jewish man who received 10 years behind bars sought guidance from Maran Sar Hatorah.

In desperation, the man reached out to Rosh Yeshiva Harav Shalom Ber, shlita, for help on how to change the gezira din.

The rosh yeshiva went to speak to Rav Chaim Kanivesky, shlita, on the man’s behalf and to get a bracha.

Rav Chaim agreed with Rav Sorotzin that taking on Torah and Mitzvos could effect a miracle pardon, which arrived last night when the man was one of the 143 people granted clemency by former President Donald Trump.