Lakewood Family Rebuilds After Young Mother’s Sudden Petirah

This past Wednesday, the Jewish community was plunged into mourning with the news of the sudden passing of Mrs. Chani Kellner (nee Saacks), of the Forest Park community. Mrs. Kellner, so full of life and vigor, returned her pure neshamah at the young age of forty nine, leaving behind her husband and a beautiful family of children, including two special needs children who she so devotedly and lovingly took care of.

Chani lived a life of hakaras hatov, no matter what obstacles were thrown her way. She was so proud of her children, always expressing how blessed she felt for each one of them, including those with special needs. She didn’t need anything external to make her happy, she was always optimistic and upbeat – feeling the immense gratitude for what mattered to her most – her family.

As a talented “balabasta” she would use her creativity to help others and especially to express her hakaras hatov to rabbeim and teachers, sending them beautiful made mishloach manos and the like. Despite being extremely busy with work and her family she was also a tremendous “mevakeshes” faithfully attending shiurim for years.

Chani was there for her family, working early in the morning so she would have time to be there for her children when they would come home. Now, she is no longer there to welcome them and the responsibility rests on us, rachmanim bnei rachmanim to help her bereft family continue in the way she would have wanted. With happiness.

We reach out to Klal Yisrael, to “do it” for Chani. “Aseh Limaan” her smile, her warmth, her family, and for her children that need her.

Please donate generously. www.Charidy.com/Chani.